Amazon Smbhav 2022 summit to focus on accelerating digitization small businesses

Amazon India will be hosting the third edition of its annual "Amazon Smbhav" summit on May 18 and 19. The two-day virtual mega summit will focus on accelerating the digitization of lakhs of small local stores and businesses by leveraging technology, the company said on Monday.

To be held under the theme of 'Pragati', the Amazon Smbhav 2022 summit will entail topics such as small business digitization, exports and startup enablement, innovation, skills development, and job creation. Policymakers, eminent industry leaders, solution providers, startups and Amazon leadership will come together to participate in keynotes, panel discussions, and masterclasses during the mega event.

The summit will highlight the significance of technology adoption across industries, focusing on key thrust areas such as Social Empowerment & Enablement for Inclusive Economic Growth, and Innovating for India & Creating Digital Infrastructure, Amazon said.

We are excited about bringing together a host of policy makers, well-known corporate leaders, successful modern entrepreneurs, young emerging business owners and Amazon leaders at Amazon Smbhav 2022 to discuss and debate on ideas that will enable India's growth to a $1 trillion digital economy. Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India

Registrations for the Amazon Smbhav 2022 summit are now open. For the firm time, Amazon will take this further into the country with a series of regional summits across key cities.

At the last year's Smbhav summit, Amazon made a series of announcements including the launch of a $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups and entrepreneurs focusing on technology innovations in SMB digitization, Agriculture and Healthcare. The company also launched the Spotlight North-East program, an initiative to boost the local economy, create jobs and accelerate financial inclusion and empowerment of women and tribal communities across the region, and announced a commitment to onboard one million local neighbourhood stores on Amazon.in by 2025.