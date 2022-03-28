Dutch, Belgian 2-yr bond yields top 0% as euro zone borrowing costs rise further

Euro zone government bond yields rose to new multi-year highs early on Monday and more shorter-dated yields topped 0%, bringing the end of negative returns on euro zone government bonds a step closer. Belgian and Dutch 2-year yields were the latest to rise above 0% -- hitting that level for the first time since 2014 -- as investors continued to bet on higher interest rates in the face of soaring inflation.

This month has proven a pivotal one for yields with most soaring by tens of basis points -- the German 2-year yield is up 43 bps in March, putting it on course for its biggest monthly rise since 2011, after it added another 8 bps on Monday to reach -0.07% Hopes for talks between Ukraine in Russia offset worries about a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai that was not enough to send traders back to safe-haven bonds.

"Inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict remain the key drivers for fixed-income markets. Despite volatility remaining high, a clear upward trend in (European government bond) yields has emerged in the past few weeks," said UniCredit analysts. With the European Central Bank tilting to the hawkish side and markets betting it follows other central banks in hiking rates this year, the number of bonds carrying sub-zero yields in the euro zone is shrinking fast.

Five-year borrowing costs in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal and Slovakia all moved into positive territory last month, and many of the short-dated yields have followed suit in March. At the longer-end of the curve, 10-year benchmark yields also rose on Monday, with Germany's and France's climbing 1 to 2 basis points.

Italian 10-year yields gained 5 basis points to 2.158% , the highest since April 2020.

