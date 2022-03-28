Left Menu

Five killed in bus-car collision in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people including four members of a family were killed and a child was injured after the car they were traveling in was involved in a head-on collision with a state-run Road Transport Corporation bus in Kamareddy district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 AM in Machareddy Mandal resulting in the death of five persons including two women and a child on the spot while another child, who sustained injuries in the mishap has been admitted to a hospital, a senior police official said.

Further probe is on.

