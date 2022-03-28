China's blue chips weighed by Shanghai lockdown as COVID cases surge

China's blue-chips closed lower on Monday after a lockdown in Shanghai to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections raised fears of an economic slowdown, while Hong Kong gained for the first time in three sessions supported by tech companies.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,148.47, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% at 3,214.50 points. The Hang Seng index rose 1.3% to 21,684.97, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5% to 7,396.25 points.

** China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday. A record 3,450 asymptomatic COVID cases were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, accounting for nearly 70% of the nationwide total, along with 50 symptomatic cases. ** "Due to the high transmissibility of Omicron and a strengthened ZCS (zero-COVID strategy), markets need to especially be concerned about a slide in growth in Q2," said Nomura analysts in a note.

** Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in January-February in line with other signs of momentum in the economy. Goldman Sachs analysts said policies to further ease monetary and fiscal measures can be expected given the coronavirus flare-ups. ** China will soon roll out measures to make it easier for private companies to issue bonds, China's securities regulator said late on Sunday, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections threatens an already slowing domestic economy.

** Consumer staples lost 1.7%, with liquor makers down 3.4%. ** New energy, semiconductor and non-ferrous metal stocks fell between 1% and 1.6%.

** In a bright spot, real estate developers rose 1.9% and energy shares jumped 3.4%. ** In Hong Kong, Meituan surged 11.6% after the food delivery giant reported a better-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday.

** Tech companies listed in Hong Kong added 2.6%, with Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings up 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. ** Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts are working hard to solve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms and want to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday.

** Last week, the U.S. public company accounting regulator had said recent media speculation about an imminent deal with China was "premature." ** "There appears to be irreconcilable difference between the U.S. and Chinese regulators regarding the US-listed Chinese companies," Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, said in a note on Monday.

** "The difference between the best and worst cases for these companies is the time left for them to be delisted. And, the CSRC (China Securities Regulatory Commission) is riding to the rescue."

