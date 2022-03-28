EKI board okays 200 pc interim dividend of Rs 20 per share
EKI Energy Services board on Monday approved an interim dividend of two hundred per cent or Rs 20 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for fiscal 2021-22. The board also approved the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to the interim dividend as Friday, April 8, 2022.
EKI Energy Services board on Monday approved an interim dividend of two hundred per cent or Rs 20 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for fiscal 2021-22. The board in its meeting held on March 28, 2022, has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 20 (i.e., 200 per cent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2021-2022, a BSE filing said. The board also approved the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to the interim dividend as Friday, April 8, 2022. The board also approved the proposal to change the corporate address to 903, B-1 9th Floor, NRK Business Park, Scheme 54 PU4, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 452010.
