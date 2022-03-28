Left Menu

Fire at Kuwait's new international airport project extinguished

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:56 IST
A fire on Monday in a terminal under construction at Kuwait International airport has been brought under control, the Gulf state's fire service said, and Kuwait's aviation authority said there had been no impact on air traffic operations.

Terminal 2 of the airport is being built to expand the airport's capacity and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. A fire broke out at 0530 local time (0230 GMT) and affected the basement, ground floor and part of the first floor, the fire service statement said.

The fire caused material damage but no casualties and an investigation into the cause has been opened, it said.

