Philips Presents AI-Powered Imaging Solutions at IRIA 2022

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology showcased its state-of-the-art AI-driven enterprise imaging portfolio, which includes digital imaging platforms, advanced informatics, and a suite of services at the 74th Annual Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) 2022. At the conference in Bengaluru, Philips also introduced its MR 5300 imaging system, which incorporates AI-driven technologies designed to automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. The company's other advanced solutions including Incisive CT SmartWorkflow, 'Make in India' Ultrasound systems, EPIQ Elite and Affiniti, and Philips handheld point-of-care ultrasound Lumify, Azurion 7, C90, R90 Digital Xray systems were also highlighted at the event.

Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent commented "At IRIA 2022, we showcased our state-of-the-art AI-powered imaging solutions. Our new technologies will enable patients and clinicians to utilize the potential of data and turn it into advanced analytics, paving the way for a seamless and accurate diagnosis platform that will improve patient and healthcare provider experiences. Philips' advanced imaging solutions embed intelligence at each step of their operational workflow and disease management procedure. Our wide range of solutions from MRI, CT, Ultrasound and AI support clinicians across the World in getting the right treatment to the right patient at the right time." Philips is revolutionizing radiology with smart solutions to improve operational performance and workflow efficiency while empowering clinicians to make more informed clinical decisions. The company uses strong clinical capabilities, simplified workflows, and AI to enable clinicians deliver precise diagnostics through a pragmatic approach to diagnosis and treatment. At IRIA 2022, Philips leveraged AI to derive insights from a wide range of patient data, including pathology and radiology.

Visitors to the company's Booth at IRIA 2022 were able to witness a full suite of solutions from Imaging and Radiology modalities including MRI, CT, and Ultrasound amongst others. The key attractions from Philips' portfolio included: MR 5300 Imaging System: In Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Philips aims to achieve a fast, fully automated, and personalized exam for every patient, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society. Philips' MR 5300 system is a breakthrough innovation that can improve a healthcare institution's MR department's productivity, enhance patient and staff experience, and deliver high-quality diagnostic outcomes through AI-driven smart connected imaging, optimized workflows, and integrated clinical solutions. The system is also powered by the exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations.

'Make in India' Affiniti Ultrasound System and Zenition C-Arm system: A premium-quality ultrasound system, Affiniti series is India's most esteemed series from Philips Ultrasound with many installations across the country. Affiniti series of ultrasound systems offer doctors a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating cost. In June 2020, Philips announced the shipment first 'Make in India' Affiniti Ultrasound machine from its Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC) in Pune.

Philips Zenition supports increased OR performance across the healthcare facility. The platform's tablet-like user interface and simple 'Unify' workflow mean that once an operator has learned to use one system on the platform, it is easy for them to operate them all. The systems make point-and-shoot image capture fast and intuitive during an interventional or surgical procedure. Zenition's compact design, Position Memory feature and BodySmart software, which captures fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier or flat detector, reduce the need for C-arm repositioning by 45%.

Philips provides flexible and scalable corporate imaging solutions to hospitals and imaging centers as they aim to enhance their performance. The company's solutions aid the healthcare institutions by increasing the quality of care, improve patient outcomes, and staff experience, all while lowering the cost of care.

About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring, and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Disclaimer: Information, estimates, expectations, and business plans included in this press release are forward-looking statements for knowledge sharing purposes and not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment suggestions. All information provided by or on behalf of Philips (or any of its affiliates) is provided on an "as is, where is" basis, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accurateness or correctness thereof is assumed by Philips in any manner. Philips shall not be liable for any damages arising from the contents including but not limited to direct, indirect, incidental, punitive and consequential damages. To View, the Image, Click on the Link Below: Philips at IRIA 2022

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)