Health-tech startup, Visit Health is Unlocking Retail Space Through its Cashless Network of Healthcare Centres

In a country like India struggling with a perennial lack of resources, substandard care quality, and an ever-widening resource allocation gap, primary healthcare is still in its primeval stage. Corporate health benefits and insurance only seem to cover secondary care- hospitalisation. With the entire industry moving towards secondary care, the day-to-day care of the entire Indian populace has been largely overlooked. 90% of primary healthcare and wellness expenses are spent out of individual pockets. With burgeoning needs for mental health, fitness, nutrition, diagnostics and medicine, the gap in primary care is ever-widening. In response to the surging needs for primary healthcare, Visit Health strives to fill this service gap in India with its one-of-a-kind platform. The brainchild of Anurag Prasad, Shashvat Tripathi, Vaibhav Singh and Chetan Anand, the AI-powered platform aims to build quality healthcare experiences accessible to all anytime, anywhere. Having penetrated the corporate and insurance market, Visit Health is now foraying into the retail space through its cashless network of healthcare centres. Incepted in 2016, the platform has built an extensive network of over 30,000 doctors available for cashless consultations, 7,000+ pin codes for medicine delivery and over 4300 pin codes for diagnostic tests. Leapfrogging the Gaps in Primary Care Back in 2016, when Visit Health was founded, the gap in primary care was evident. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the grim reality of India’s healthcare sector. From being a corporate-focused platform providing employee assistance programs to becoming a primary care provider, Visit Health has risen to the occasion to fill this service gap. Since striking a partnership with IBM, the platform has touched nearly everything in primary care. The one-stop platform offers a wide selection of services, including teleconsultation, counselling, fitness videos, mental health podcasts and diet plan management. Starting from wake-up time to sleep tracking, the platform has built an entire suite of services where users can build profiles, earn rewards for their activities and in the time of urgent needs, get connected to a hospital at the earliest. Revolutionizing the Retail Space Since the global pandemic outbreak, there has been an increasing inclination towards healthcare services as an add-on in the retail space. Mass retailers like smartphone and telecom companies that once offered OTT subscriptions and exclusive memberships are now looking to offer cashless healthcare services as an add-on to their diverse customers. Visit Health is tapping the untapped potential of the retail space as a bridge to providing primary healthcare access to Indian citizens. The AI-powered platform is empowering mass retailers to provide their customers bundled healthcare services through their seamless tech integration without altering the end-user experience. Visit Health is building an extensive network in the telecom, travel, credit card, supermarket chains, e-commerce platforms, NBFCs and loan space. Sharing his viewpoint on the same, Mr. Chetan Anand, Co-founder & COO said, Health insurance in India is largely covering hospitalisation, whether it is offered by insurers or corporate organisations. We are targeting to address this gap in primary care by providing affordable healthcare services to both corporates and mass retail distributors. Especially now, as almost every retail entity is inclining towards offering healthcare services as an add-on to their customers, we want to help them and ultimately, the consumers to access quality primary care services across the country. A Holistic Care Platform Being a one-stop platform for all primary care needs, Visit Health offers retail customers a wide-ranging bundle of health services that covers wellness and primary care services. Through strategic partnerships with mass retail distributors, the platform offers the end customers services like on-call doctors, specialist consultations, prescribed diagnostic tests, medicine delivery and full-scale cashless OPD plans, among others. As an integrated full-stack platform, Visit provides an annual subscription to retail customers at as low as ₹5. The platform aims to provide universal access to affordable, on-demand and quality healthcare with multiple partnerships with corporate organisations, insurers, credit card providers, gyms, or for that matter, any retail distributor. High Hopes on the Horizon With technology at the helm of their operations, Visit Health is striking key partnerships with established brands in the market. The platform has already partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Care Insurance and CPP Assistance Services, among others. Furthermore, the brand is expanding in the retail space with collaborations with major retail distributors like credit card providers, telecom companies and gyms for bundling their primary care services for the end-users. The platform is also looking to onboard a diverse team of doctors to expand its OPD, diagnostic and health check-up network. Visit Health aims to be the go-to service provider for digital health and primary care in India.

