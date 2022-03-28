Left Menu

Govt says Rs 95.86 crore recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for GST evasion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The government on Monday said Rs 95.86 crore has been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The total amount includes penalties and interest.

Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin and Flitpay were among the exchanges that were involved in GST evasion cases.

Others were Zeb IT Services, Secure Bitcoin Traders, Giottus Technologies, Awlencan Innovations India (Zebpay), and Discidium Internet Labs, according to the finance ministry.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 11 cases of evasion of GST by cryptocurrency exchanges have been detected by Central GST formations. Evasion of Rs 81.54 crore was detected and Rs 95.86 crore was recovered (including interest and penalty), he said.

As per the reply, Rs 49.18 crore was recovered from Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Rs 17.1 crore from Coin DCX, and Rs 16.07 crore from CoinSwitch Kuber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

