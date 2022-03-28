Expo 2020 Dubai: SA presenting goods and services to investors

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is ripe with opportunities for among others, trade, investment and tourism.

The President was addressing the South Africa Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates where Team South Africa is presenting all of its goods and services to prospective consumers and investors.

The visit to the country comes fresh after the SA Investment Conference nabbed at least R332 billion in investment pledges.

"The benefits of doing business in South Africa are immense indeed. We have a strong and well-regulated financial, banking and taxation system, world-class IT infrastructure, and a range of business and investor friendly regulations and policies.

"Most importantly, we have a ready and able workforce with the necessary skills and capabilities to take your business to new heights," he said.

President Ramaphosa highlighted to the Expo that South Africa offers participation in a wide range of sectors – both traditional and modern.

"Our diverse industries include traditional sectors such as agriculture and agribusiness, clothing and textiles, automotive, mining, capital equipment, tourism, hospitality and manufacturing.

"You will also find on display our vast capabilities in renewable and clean energy, fintech, healthcare, digital technologies, defence and aerospace," the President said.

He said Team South Africa's pavilion at the Expo has showcased the country's diversity not only "in terms of the rainbow nation that we are" but also the diversity of the economy.

"Over the past six months we have treated visitors to our Pavilion to a display of the rich talent, creativity and diversity in our country. From across our nine provinces there have been installations on music, dance, poetry, storytelling, theatre, films, design, fine arts and fashion.

"We have hosted companies producing a range of products, from armoured vehicles commonly used in UN Peacekeeping Missions; to an e-mobility van that highlights our capabilities in the electric car sector; to innovative products used in agro-processing," he said.

According to President Ramaphosa, the pavilion is also using state of the art technology to deepen connections between potential clients and businesses from South Africa.

"Through QR codes that are on most of the products on display, potential buyers have been interacting with product manufacturers from South Africa and connecting with them for business opportunities.

"We are also excited that an e-commerce marketplace has been activated to give customers direct access to products produced in South Africa," he said.

President Ramaphosa said the expo is an important opportunity to "reboot the global economy" following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[The Expo's] importance is now greater than ever, as we strive to recover and rebuild in the wake of the pandemic. Our country's founding father Nelson Mandela once said that when people are determined, they can overcome anything.

"As South Africa we are determined to recover from COVID-19, to grow our economy, and to build our country. And so we say once again, visit our Pavilion to see for yourself a country on the move, an economy that is diverse and growing, and a people ready to welcome you," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)