UK says it plans to change law to prevent P&O Ferries sackings

British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Monday he would introduce a new package of measures to prevent P&O ferries from continuing with its shock decision to fire 800 workers without notice in favor of cheaper staff.

"I intend to block the outcome that P&O Ferries has pursued, including paying workers less than the minimum wage," Shapps said in a letter to P&O Ferries's Chief Executive, which he posted on Twitter.

"With the above in mind, you have one further opportunity to reverse this decision by immediately offering all 800 workers their jobs back on their previous terms, conditions, and wages."

