SriLankan Airlines suspends flights to Moscow

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka's national carrier SriLankan Airlines on Monday suspended its flights to Moscow until further notice, citing "operational restrictions that are outside of the airline's control" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The airline maintained two weekly flights between Colombo and Moscow.

"SriLankan Airlines announces the suspension of operations between Sri Lanka and Moscow, Russia with effect from today (March 28) due to operational restrictions that are outside of the airline's control,'' the airline said in a statement.

The restrictions are in the form of international financial and aircraft insurance limits which have been imposed on Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and directly impact SriLankan Airlines' flight operations to Russia, it said.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines will cease operations to Moscow until further notice, the statement said.

The airline said that it will continue to monitor the situation in Russia, and hopes to restart operations once conditions improve.

Several other global airlines have recently suspended flights to Russia due to sanctions imposed on the country. Russia's civil aviation sector has been crippled by crippling sanctions imposed by the US-led West following its invasion of Ukraine last month.

