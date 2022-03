BRIEF-Egypt, France sign funding deal worth 776.9 mln for air-conditioned trains

March 28 (Reuters) -

* EGYPT, FRANCE SIGN FUNDING AGREEMENT WORTH 776.9 MILLION EUROS ($853.74 MILLION) TO FINANCE PRODUCTION OF 55 AIR-CONDITIONED TRAINS FOR EGYPT'S METRO - EGYPT CABINET STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.9100 euros)

