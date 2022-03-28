Left Menu

Lamborghini crosses 400 cumulative sales mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:08 IST
Italian luxury sports car maker Automobili Lamborghini on Monday said it has crossed the 400 cumulative sales mark in India since initiating full-scale operations in 2007.

''We are pleased to announce the achievement of 400 Lamborghini in India and mark the Lamborghini Day experience with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey,'' Head of Lamborghini India Sharad Agarwal said in a statement.

The company offers unique platforms where existing and prospective customers can experience the values that define the Lamborghini brand in India, he added.

To mark the sales milestone and showcase its leadership position in the super-luxury car segment, Lamborghini India curated its third edition of 'Lamborghini Day in Goa.

