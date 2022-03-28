Left Menu

Motherson Group lists Motherson Sumi Wiring India on BSE, NSE

Motherson Group on Monday announced that it has listed Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd MSWIL on the BSE and NSE.The company was formed when the domestic wiring harness business was demerged from Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd MSSL. The demerger came into effect from January 5, 2022.This is a very important day for all of us at Motherson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:17 IST
''This is a very important day for all of us at Motherson. Our wiring harness business in India is the foundation on which the group was built over the years and Motherson Sumi Wiring India will continue to strengthen the capabilities further,'' MSWIL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said in a statement.

With the listing and trading of MSWIL shares, the group reorganisation initiated in July 2020, is now completed, and Motherson now has two publicly listed companies, Sehgal added.

The Noida-headquartered company is a leading player in the manufacturing of wiring harnesses, harness components, and other electric wires.

