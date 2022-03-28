GTPL Hathway launches GTPL Genie - A Hybrid Android TV Set Top Box with attractive subscription bundles

AHMEDABAD, India, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today launched GTPL Genie – Hybrid Android TV Set Top Box which offers the convenience of Live TV channels and OTT Apps at an attractive bundle price starting at effective rate of ₹459 per month.

GTPL Genie combines the strength of traditional Cable TV with modern features and a dynamic universe of diverse content on OTT entertainment Apps. With a quest to further widen its 'Connection Dil Se' proposition, GTPL Genie enables the customers to enjoy both linear TV channels and popular OTT Apps content on their existing TV screen.

The Set Top Box is based on the Android TV platform which empowers customers to download and utilize more than 5,000 Apps on the Google Play Store (for TV). Customers can watch their favourite video content on YouTube, MX Player TV, etc., play hundreds of Games, obtain information, listen to music, stay connected and do much more. It comes with a Voice Remote powered by Google Voice Assistant for easy search. GTPL Genie Set top box has Google Chromecast built-in feature along with Bluetooth Connectivity. It empowers the customers with 'any time entertainment' on their TV sets to watch and enjoy their favourite shows, movies, music, games, series, live sporting events, news, etc., at their convenience. The Set Top Box is compatible with all types of TV sets (4K, HD, LED, LCD, Plasma, CRT, etc.), thereby converting the existing non-smart TV set to a smart TV. The Company has announced launch of bundled subscription plans which include access to Live TV channels along with 12+ OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Alt Balaji, Shemaroo Me, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Gaana+, EpicON etc. GTPL Genie Set top Box will initially be available in six states: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. The Company plans to launch GTPL Genie across its other markets shortly.

Commenting on the GTPL Genie launch, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, ''Consumer behaviour has evolved over the past 2-3 years and now includes viewing of content in linear format along with non-linear format. In our effort to satisfy our customer's requirements, we are proud to announce launch of GTPL Genie, an Android TV based hybrid set top box which offers the customer the convenience of watching linear television channels and on-demand content through OTT applications. GTPL Genie will raise the entertainment quotient for customers looking for interesting content across genres through its value-for-money bundled subscription plans.'' About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is the number 1 MSO in India providing Digital Cable TV service and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. We are the number 1 Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & the number 2 Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. Our digital cable television services reached 1,100 plus towns across India in states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Karnataka. As on December 31, 2021, we have approximately 7.50 million Paying Cable TV Subscribers and 7,65,000 Broadband Subscribers with a Broadband home-pass of about 4.40 million.

