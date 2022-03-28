U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in February

The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in February as exports rebounded, data showed on Monday, which could provided a lift to economic growth in the first quarter.

The deficit fell 0.9% to $106.6 billion, the Commerce Department said. Exports increased 1.2%, offsetting a 0.3% gain in imports. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by John Stonestreet)

