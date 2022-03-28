Sumant Sinha takes over as Assocham president

ReNew Power's founder chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha has taken over as the president of Assocham, the industry body said on Monday.

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh has become the new senior vice-president of Assocham.

''During my presidency, my Assocham colleagues and I will work closely with the government on fulfilling the visionary goal of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India to become Aatmanirbhar over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years, culminating in the centenary year of our independence,'' Sinha said.

On his election as senior vice-president of the chamber, Singh said, ''We would remain an active partner of the government which requires industry feedback both on macro and sectoral trends. Assocham has been continuously engaging with the government, and we would continue to pursue this partnership.'' PTI RSN HVA HVA

