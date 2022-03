COVID-19: Govt says nearly 10 pc of jobs in aviation sector lost between Apr 2020 and Dec 2021

Approximately 10 percent of the jobs in the Indian aviation sector were lost between April 2020 and December 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

''The total job loss in airlines, airports, ground handling and air cargo sector is around 19,200,'' Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The job loss is around 10 percent of the total jobs (around 1.9 lakh) in these sectors, he added.

While the total number of employees working with airlines, airports, and ground handling agencies decreased between April 2020 and December 2021, the number of people working for air cargo companies increased during the same period, Singh said.

''A total number of employees in air cargo sector has increased from around 9,600 as on March 31, 2020, to around 10,500 as on December 31, 2021,'' he stated.

The total number of employees working with airlines in India reduced from 74,800 as of March 31, 2020, to 65,700 as of December 31, 2021, he noted.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) runs more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports such as those in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram are run by private operators.

As of March 31, 2020, the number of employees working with Indian airport operators was 73,400. This reduced to 65,700 by December 31, 2021, Singh said.

Employee strength at ground handling agencies has reduced from 30,800 in April 2020 to 27,600 in December 2021.

