Jitendra New EV partners Log9 Materials for battery charging solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:44 IST
Advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials on Monday said it has entered into a collaboration with Maharashtra-based Jitendra New EV Tech Pvt Ltd to provide its battery charging technology to the latter's electric scooters.

Under the collaboration, Jitendra New EV Tech will introduce its 'JMT 1000HS Rapid' e-scooters that can fully charge in 15 minutes using Log9's battery packs and InstaCharge technology, the company said in a statement.

''We are confident that our InstaCharge batteries on JMT scooters will provide the much-needed power, performance and peace of mind for the B2B last-mile delivery sector and shall further help the cause of reducing operational costs as well as lowering emissions footprint for the delivery and logistics sector,'' Log9 Materials Co-Founder and COO Kartik Hajela said.

Jitendra New EV Tech Co-Founder Jitendra Shah said India has entered the electrification era but the biggest challenge is ensuring optimal EV charging. ''To this end, Log9's technology will give the market huge impetus especially for the B2B segment, and will further endorse 24x7 last-mile deliveries with electric scooters. We are further happy to note that this technology will raise the bar of last-mile delivery on wheels,'' he added.

The JMT 1000HS Rapid offers a maximum range of 82 km on a single charge and upto 150 kg payload capacity, the statement said.

