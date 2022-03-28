Left Menu

Indian airports estimated to see 69 pc more passengers in 2022-23: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:58 IST
Indian airports estimated to see 69 pc more passengers in 2022-23: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Airports across India will see 33.81 crore passengers in 2022-23, 69.35 per cent more than the current financial year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

A total of 19.96 crore passengers travelled through the airports in the country during 2021-22, the minister said in his reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

In 2020-21, the number of passengers who travelled through the airports in the country was 11.53 crore, he added.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian aviation sector began from March 2020 onwards.

Before the pandemic, in 2019-20, Indian airports saw 34.1 crore passengers travel through them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022