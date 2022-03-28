Left Menu

Go First resumes India-Oman flights

Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards. India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:04 IST
Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards. India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday,'' the airline's statement noted. The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

