GOQii raises Rs 76 cr from Animoca Brands for building health metaverse

Health tech firm GOQii has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 76 crore) from Animoca Brands for building its health metaverse, a top official of the company said on Monday.

The company had raised USD 50 million in February last year in a series C round led by Sumeru Ventures with participation from Modality, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts etc.

''We have got investment of USD 10 million from Animoca Brands as part of extended C round. It will be utilised for building a health metaverse where we will partner with others to build the entire ecosystem,'' GOQii founder and CEO Vishal Gondal told PTI.

The company will collaborate with Animoca Brands and its ecosystem companies and projects to develop various offerings that leverage blockchain tokens and gamification in preventive healthcare.

In the metaverse ecosystem, GOQii plans to bring NFT (non-fungible token) which can be converted into blockchain based cryptocurrency for transactions on platforms outside the GOQii ecosystem.

''The token will be an extension to GOQii cash. It will give more opportunity to our users to transact on other platforms as well. Till date we were rewarding in different ways but going forward we will reward through token. People will have their own NFT in the coming days. This will give people more representation in the metaverse,'' Gondal said. He said that the metaverse ecosystem will be in place in the next 12-24 months.

''We will partner with all kinds of people. We will be partnering with gyms, health care and health food providers, diagnostics providers, hospitals, insurance companies, celebrities etc. GOQII metaverse will be like a country of healthy people. We have been incentivising people for preventive healthcare. This is a very natural progression of our business,'' Gondal said.

The company will launch metaverse globally, he said.

