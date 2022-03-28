Left Menu

Mahindra Finance raises Rs 255 cr by issuing bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:02 IST
Mahindra Finance raises Rs 255 cr by issuing bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it has raised over Rs 255 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

A meeting of the committee of the board on March 28, 2022 approved the allotment of 2,500 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 255.45 crore, through private placement, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the bonds is 9 years and 234 days, and the date of maturity is November 17, 2031.

The bonds carry coupon of 7.45 per cent per annum and the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) is 7.51 per cent.

XIRR is a single rate of return which is applied to each instalment (and any redemptions). It yields the current value of the entire investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022