Sudarshan Chemical Industries to raise up to Rs 200 cr through debentures

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 200 crore through issue of debentures.

In a regulatory filing, the Pune-based company informed that the board has approved ''fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) aggregating up to Rs 200 crores, on private placement basis in one or more series/tranches...'' Sudarshan started manufacturing pigments in 1952. It primarily serves the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.

