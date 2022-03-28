Left Menu

Sudarshan Chemical Industries to raise up to Rs 200 cr through debentures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:08 IST
Sudarshan Chemical Industries to raise up to Rs 200 cr through debentures
  • Country:
  • India

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 200 crore through issue of debentures.

In a regulatory filing, the Pune-based company informed that the board has approved ''fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) aggregating up to Rs 200 crores, on private placement basis in one or more series/tranches...'' Sudarshan started manufacturing pigments in 1952. It primarily serves the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022