10 killed as vehicle falls into ditch in Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 16 injured after a van fell into a ditch in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The injured persons, said to be in critical conditions, were taken to the district hospital in Dir Kohistan where the vehicle en route to Kalakot from Mardan met with the accident, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted the police as saying.

According to the hospital administration, the dead included three women and two children.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan directed the hospital management to provide the best medical aid to those injured in the road accident.

