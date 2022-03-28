Left Menu

10 killed as vehicle falls into ditch in Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:16 IST
10 killed as vehicle falls into ditch in Pakistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 16 injured after a van fell into a ditch in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The injured persons, said to be in critical conditions, were taken to the district hospital in Dir Kohistan where the vehicle en route to Kalakot from Mardan met with the accident, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted the police as saying.

According to the hospital administration, the dead included three women and two children.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan directed the hospital management to provide the best medical aid to those injured in the road accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022