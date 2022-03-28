Dilli Haat has provided platform to artists to showcase their skills for years: Sisodia

The Dilli Haat has been providing a platform to deserving artists across the country for years to showcase their skills and preserve the rich heritage of India, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

He said people visiting Dilli Haat must share their ideas with the Tourism department to make this marketplace more beautiful and shopper-friendly.

Sisodia was speaking at an event organised to observe the 28th foundation day of the iconic Dilli Haat at INA here. Sisodia said the Dilli Haat provided the atmosphere of a traditional village market in the heart of the national capital. He added that Covid has badly affected the economy and the livelihood of artisans and artists. ''But our government is taking proactive steps to bring the economy back on track by creating new employment opportunities. In this direction, the tourism sector will play a major role in generating employment in Delhi and our tourist places like Dilli Haat will emerge as its hub,'' a statement quoting him said. The statement said since its inauguration in March 1994, Dilli Haat has been home to thousands of handicraft and handloom artisans and is a one stop destination for buyers of authentic handicrafts. ''Over the years, Dilli Haat has ensured to encourage the deserving artists from all over the country to showcase their unique culture in order to sustain and preserve the rich heritage of India,'' Sisodia said. ''Come here with family and friends to enjoy traditional Indian food, art and craft. The unique bazaar in the heart of the city displays the richness of Indian culture on a permanent basis. It gives an opportunity to artists from several states to connect with the consumers directly, which is rare,'' he said in the statement. Spread over six acre land, Dilli Haat is a major attraction for tourists from India and abroad. Daily visitors to Dilli Haat INA run into the thousands, and reach up to 20,000 during the festival season, the statement said.

