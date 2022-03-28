Left Menu

10 killed, 16 injured as van falls into ditch in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:32 IST
10 killed, 16 injured as van falls into ditch in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed and 16 others injured when the van they were travelling in plunged into a deep ditch in Pakistan's mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, officials said.

The van was going from Mardan district to Kalkot in Upper Dir district (290 km north of provincial capital Peshawar) when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn on a hill road, they said.

According to the hospital administration, the dead included three women and two children.

The injured, who are said to be in critical conditions, have been shifted to district hospital in Dir Kohistan, the officials said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed profound grief over the loss of lives, and directed aid for the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022