Seema Rekha, Managing Director at Antarmanh Consulting is the recipient of 'Outstanding Leadership Award'

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Seema Rekha, Managing Director at Antarmanh Consulting has been named winner of the "Outstanding Leadership Award" presented at Health 2.0 Conference in Dubai. Antarmanh Consulting is a management consultancy that aligns wellness solutions for business resilience with protection and performance. As an acclaimed healthcare event, the Health 2.0 Conference attempts to reimagine the realm of healthcare by uniting some of the most distinguished experts from a wide range of specialties. The conference spotlights the latest developments in the domains of healthcare and wellness on its vibrant platform, while promoting networking, and the exchange of ideas between forward-thinking individuals and companies.

Seema Rekha, Managing Director at Antarmanh Consulting said, "Mental wellness is not merely an integral part of life, it is about the core existence of humans. Hence, the role of conscious leadership grows manifold. We need to redefine and redesign the HR policies keeping mental health as a central piece of system thinking. The new world demands for inclusion and a psychologically safe workplace. Conscious organizations strive to build a culture of collaboration and trust." Seema Rekha is a successful, female entrepreneur who has taken Antarmanh's services to 13 countries in a span of 2 years. The globally operational organization has been bootstrapped since 2013, and is credited with delivering mental health services in diverse socio-cultural communities.

With an aim to make a difference in the society with her efforts, she and her team are credited to intensively work with and nurture organisations across industries aiming towards skyrocketing growth keeping wellness as an ideological framework in all the processes. Offering solutions as a business/leadership coach, management consultant, social entrepreneur and as an emotional and behaviour coach, Seema is helping to nurture organisational well-being aiming to ensure psychological safety and overall wellness in the work sphere. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

