Left Menu

RBI's new rules for MFIs to aid profitability: Crisil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:56 IST
RBI's new rules for MFIs to aid profitability: Crisil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank's new rules for microlenders, who have been deeply impacted in the pandemic because of loan losses, will help widen profits by giving such entities greater flexibility in operations, a report said on Monday.

Removing the interest margin cap on loans, the biggest change in regulation, will help NBFC-MFIs (non-banking finance company-microfinance institutions) adopt a risk-based pricing approach and hence support profitability, the report by Crisil Ratings said.

"Specifically, this will benefit mid-sized entities, which were handicapped by the lending rate cap linked to the base rate, given their relatively higher borrowing cost, and those with rural focus, where competition is less and borrowers are relatively less sensitive to interest rates," it said.

The move to increase the permissible household income to Rs 3 lakh per annum and the increase in limit of non-microfinance loans to 25 per cent of total assets will help increase the addressable market for such entities, it said.

"The last two years have been extremely challenging for microfinance lenders as they grappled with high credit costs. The changes announced will help NBFC-MFIs adopt risk-based pricing and improve their profitability, expand their addressable market and also address concerns on over-indebtedness of borrowers," the agency's Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Krishnan Sitaraman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022