Left Menu

Category III AIFs: Sebi provides clarity on calculation of investment concentration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:00 IST
Category III AIFs: Sebi provides clarity on calculation of investment concentration
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday said Category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) can opt for calculating their investment concentration norm based on investable funds subject to certain conditions.

The watchdog has issued a circular on calculation of investment concentration norm for Category III AIFs. Various funds like hedge funds are registered in this category and those funds employ diverse or complex trading strategies.

In a circular, Sebi said all Category III AIFs should disclose the basis for calculation of investment concentration norm in the placement memorandum of their schemes.

Also, they should not change the basis for calculating investment concentration norm during the term of the scheme.

''Existing Category III AIFs may opt for calculating investment concentration norm based on investable funds with the approval of their trustees or board of directors or designated partners, as the case may be, and inform the same to their investors within 30 days from the date of the issuance of this circular,'' Sebi said.

Earlier this month, the regulator amended regulations to provide flexibility to Category III AIFs to calculate investment concentration norm based either on investable funds or Net Asset Value (NAV) of the scheme while investing in listed equity of an investee company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022