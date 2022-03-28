Left Menu

German airport security staff reach wage deal after walkouts

The parties involved in a wage dispute for security staff at several airports across Germany have reached a deal following strikes that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights to and from the country in the past two weeks. Labour union Verdi and the BDLS association of aviation safety companies said on Monday that a comprehensive collective agreement had been reached.

German airport security staff reach wage deal after walkouts
Labour union Verdi and the BDLS association of aviation safety companies said on Monday that a comprehensive collective agreement had been reached. "With this collective bargaining agreement, wage conditions in the aviation security industry and work can be made more attractive, despite unfavourable working hours and numerous operational problems," said chief negotiator Wolfgang Pieper.

The agreement foresees wage increases for 25,000 employees in three stages over the next two years. BDLS negotiator Rainer Friebertshaeuser, who put wage increases at up to 28%, said the package means massive cost increases for employers that are "very painful."

Airlines are reeling from soaring fuel prices and airspace closures because of the war in Ukraine.

