Soft-launching India's First KYC Compliant Crypto Token - Redeemption!

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/ATK): Redeemption Digital Technology Private Limited has soft-launched on 25th March'22 India's first KYC-compliant crypto token - Redeemption. It's a unique crypto token with which users can earn investing time, instead of money. Also, it's India's first crypto token which users can redeem for fiat money, even before its listing on exchange. Redeemption is an emerging Web 3.0 Technology base, patent-filed crypto token which is developed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) BEP20 protocol. It offers unique selling propositions and operates with a visionary purpose of accelerating economic growth and catalyzing growth of disruptive, tech-oriented startups and SMEs.

Redeemption crypto token works on "Reward & Redeem" principle. Reward & Redeem are the 2 facets of Redeemption token. Therefore, in the Redeemption Mobile App platform there are 2 corresponding modules. 1. Reward@Store, wherein various disruptive, promising, tech-oriented mobile apps are showcased.

2. Redeem@Market, wherein various leading eCom portals, partnering with the company, are showcased. Users are rewarded Redeemption crypto token for adapting disruptive mobile apps from Reward@Store. Users need not pay for Redeemption crypto tokens, as it will be paid by the mobile app company. In other words, the tokens are sponsored by the mobile app company to users. All that the users have to do is to hold these Redeemption crypto token in their crypto wallet. Users can redeem these tokens for cash/discount on every online purchasing they do on any eCom portal through Redeem@Market, later.

Thus, users get an opportunity to explore the amazing crypto world with safe & cautious step. And, disruptive mobile app providers get huge adaption & traction for their mobile app, against the sponsorship amount which is very minimal compared to typical customer acquisition cost. As more number of users join Redeemption platform, more number of mobile apps will be adapted to earn sponsored tokens. With growing adaption, the business of the disruptive mobile app companies on Reward@Store will also grow. With growing token redeemption, the business of the eCom portals on Redeem@Store will also grow. With growing demand & circulation of Redeemption crypto token, the value of token will rise. And, the users will be able to encash/ redeem the tokens they hold at higher value later.

The price of Redeemption is governed by the algorithm pre-defined in the system, by which the price of token will increase by 10 Indian Paisa on every 100K (1 Lakh) token disbursed through rewarding. The company has created 1Billion (100Cr) tokens and 100Million (10Cr) tokens are reserved for rewarding & sponsorship. Users will be able to download Redeemption Mobile App from Google Play Store, iOS App Store, early April'22 and start earning tokens. In May'22, the company plans to launch "Redeem@Market" and open pre-ICO public sale of Redeemption Token.

The website & promotional video was inaugurated by Dr Rajendra Jagdale, Director General, Science and Technology Park. Dr Jagdale is the Chief Mentor for Redeemption Digital Technology Private Limited and, other mentors include Dr Deepak Shikarpur (Technopreneur, Writer, and Mentor), Prasanna Patwardhan (CMD, Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions Ltd), Adv Ranjeet Sangle (Prominent Lawyer, Supreme Court), Adv Rashmi Deshpande (Expert, Indirect Taxation), Anand Mahurkar (CEO, Findability Sciences, Boston, United States), Sachin Suramwar (Business Strategist, Dubai, UAE). On this occasion, the core team Shrikant Kunden (CEO), Dimakh Sahastrabuddhe (Digital Transformation Strategist) & Bipin Gurujee (Technology Evangelist) felicitated all mentors present. Sameer Desai (CEO- Seagull Advertising) compered the event. Seagull Advertising is the Strategic, Branding & Advertising Partner for Redeemption. Sanjay Agarwal (Marketing Strategist) gave vote of thanks in the end.

