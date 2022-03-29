Left Menu

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for India

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government COVID-19 travel ratings for India and some other countries on Monday.

The CDC said had changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.

The CDC also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to "Level 1." The State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory for India to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution," reflecting the lower COVID-19 risk, but also cited the risk of "crime and terrorism."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

