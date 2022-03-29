Transport, banking services affected in Odisha on first day of general strike

Public transport was off the road and train services were hit while banking operations were affected in Odisha on Monday, the first day of the nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions against various “anti-people” policies of the government.

The impact of the two-day strike was visible in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and also in the industrial belts as the transport services were disrupted.

Besides, hundreds of trucks were seen lined up on national and state highways across Odisha.

Train services were affected in several divisions as members of the trade unions staged a 'rail roko' in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and some other railway stations.

Services in banks were severely hit due to the strike. The bank employees' unions participated in the cease work, protesting against the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021 and the Centre’s plan to privatise public sector lenders. Fuel outlets in Bhubaneswar were shut down due to agitation of supporters of the strike even though Petroleum Dealers' Union had decided not to take part in the cease work.

Though the trade unions had announced that health services would be out of the ambit of the strike, an ambulance was stopped by trade union members in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, several universities postponed examinations on March 28 and 29 in the wake of the bandh.

However, shops and business establishments in different parts of the state were seen opened.

The strike was being observed from 6 am to 4 pm, said Krusna Chandra Patra, state president of Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), one of the members of the joint forum.

