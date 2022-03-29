Gunfire reported at Mexico's Cancun airport, no reports of casualties

Local media reported gunfire on Monday at the international airport in the Mexican resort city of Cancun, but a local official could not confirm the activity.

Video footage broadcast on social media showed passengers running out of the airport. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports or the footage. Local prosecutor Oscar Montes de Oca said there were no signs of injured people, cartridges or firearms, and that it was not clear if shots had been fired or an airport machine had exploded.

