Delhi govt issues notification for seamless movement of passenger vehicles in NCR

The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification regarding signing of agreement between the governments of states falling in the National Capital Region on seamless movement of passenger vehicles in the region, officials said.

The agreement has been signed between the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan for single-point taxation for mass public transport vehicles of state corporations, which will ensure smooth movement of passenger vehicles.

The Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (CRCTA) provides for countersigning of permits and licenses for motor cabs, taxis, auto-rickshaws registered in NCR for seamless movement.

“Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby publish the Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement among the Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for unrestricted movement of interstate Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage vehicles in National Capital Region comprising parts of adjoining States to National Capital Territory of Delhi,” the gazette notification stated.

It said that in the interest of facilitating development of an effective transport system in the NCR comprising parts of adjoining states to Delhi there is dire need for unrestricted and seamless movement of interstate traffic, reduction of pollution and aim for removal of bottlenecks on roads in the region.

Contract Carriage such as cab and autos will be required to be countersigned by other participating states on being issued by any of these states. Such vehicles may move unrestricted, in such other participating states, the notification said.

“No additional permit or license charges would be required to be paid in addition to license charges paid in the state where the vehicle is registered in NCR. However, countersigning of the permits/licenses for these vehicles would be required,” it said.

The age of the Stage Carriage vehicles as well as Contract Carriage vehicles shall be limited to 10 years for diesel vehicles and fifteen years for petrol and CNG vehicles till any further directions are issued in this regard, the notification said.

It is necessary to make a reciprocal common agreement among NCR constituent states to help rapid economic development, the notification said.

It said that in case of Stage Carriage carrying daily commuters, the number of boarding and alighting points in Delhi would be as per mutual agreements between the states.

The time table for stage carriages shall be fixed by the state transport authority.

