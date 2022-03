BRIEF-RBNZ Says ANZ NZ Director Attestation Review Finds Marked Improvement In Governance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND - ANZ NZ DIRECTOR ATTESTATION REVIEW FINDS MARKED IMPROVEMENT IN GOVERNANCE

* RBNZ - BANK ISSUED FURTHER S95 NOTICE REQUIRING INDEPENDENT CONFIRMATION THAT ANZ IMPLEMENTED ALL OF REPORT’S RECOMMENDATIONS * RBNZ - REVIEW OF ANZ NZ’S DIRECTORS ATTESTATION FRAMEWORK HAS FOUND ANZ HAS TAKEN APPROPRIATE STEPS TO REMEDY CONCERNS RAISED IN INDEPENDENT REPORT

* RBNZ - REPORT FOUND THAT ANZ NZ HAS INVESTED HEAVILY IN THEIR DIRECTOR ATTESTATION AND REMEDIATION PROGRAMME * RBNZ - REVIEW NOTED THAT THERE HAS BEEN A MARKED UPLIFT IN OVERALL CAPABILITIES WITHIN ANZ NZ IN RESPECT TO THE ATTESTATION PROCESS

