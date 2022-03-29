Left Menu

Brazil central bank employees vote to strike from April 1, says union

Earlier on Monday, the central bank said it would no longer release monthly figures on current account, bank lending and public sector finances scheduled for this week. "In due course, we will inform you the release dates of the notes for the month of February 2022," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 02:14 IST
Brazil central bank employees vote to strike from April 1, says union

Brazil's central bank employees voted on Monday for an indefinite strike starting on April 1 in the face of unanswered demands about a wage increase, the workers' union SINAL said, an industrial action that will likely affect the release of official central bank data.

Fabio Faiad, SINAL's president, told Reuters the strike was approved by more than 90% of voters in an assembly with more than 1,200 people. Prior to the strike decision, the release of official central bank data had already been hampered by workers' protests, as they were interrupting their workdays for predetermined periods, according to the union.

The central bank, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had only been communicating the suspension or postponement of data disclosure, without mentioning the workers' mobilization. Earlier on Monday, the central bank said it would no longer release monthly figures on current account, bank lending and public sector finances scheduled for this week.

"In due course, we will inform you the release dates of the notes for the month of February 2022," it said. Last week, the central bank's chief Roberto Campos Neto said the institution had a contingency scheme in case of a strike by employees, without giving details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

 Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022