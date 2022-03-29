Ukraine says 1,099 people evacuated from cities on Sunday

A total of 1,099 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, a senior official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 586 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol by car and 513 were evacuated by bus in the Luhansk region.

