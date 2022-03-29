Japan to ban luxury goods exports to Russia from April 5

Japan will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia in its latest response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, effective April 5, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a Tuesday statement.

Prohibited items include luxury cars, motorcycles, liquors, cosmetics, fashion items and art pieces, the ministry said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)