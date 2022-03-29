Left Menu

Japan to ban luxury goods exports to Russia from April 5

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-03-2022 06:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 06:23 IST
Japan will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia in its latest response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, effective April 5, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a Tuesday statement.

Prohibited items include luxury cars, motorcycles, liquors, cosmetics, fashion items and art pieces, the ministry said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

