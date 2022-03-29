Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 157 points

Equity indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex rising by 156.82 points and Nifty up by 46.75 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 156.82 points or 0.27 per cent at 57,750.31 at 9.27 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,268.75 at 9.27 am, up by 46.75 points or 0.27 per cent. (ANI)

