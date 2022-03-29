Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 157 points

Equity indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex rising by 156.82 points and Nifty up by 46.75 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 09:44 IST
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 157 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex rising by 156.82 points and Nifty up by 46.75 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 156.82 points or 0.27 per cent at 57,750.31 at 9.27 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,268.75 at 9.27 am, up by 46.75 points or 0.27 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022