European shares join global rally; Russia-Ukraine talks in focus

European shares made strong opening gains on Tuesday, taking cues from strength in Asian markets and on Wall Street overnight, with investors eyeing peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv scheduled to be held in Turkey.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.8%, extending gains to a third straight session, as a sell-off in bonds continued. All sectors were in the positive territory, led by travel stocks and automakers. Banks rose 0.5% and were among the biggest boosts to STOXX 600.

In the first direct talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey, as Russia's invasion appeared to have stalled on several fronts. Hopes for a breakthrough, however, are limited. Novo Nordisk was among the top gainers, up 1.4%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a higher dosage of the drugmaker's 2 mg of Ozempic for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

French healthcare group Sanofi, which lagged rivals in the race for COVID-19 vaccines, raised its peak sales target for eczema-treatment product Dupixent to more than 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion). However, it missed a J.P. Morgan estimate of $15 billion. Its shares fell 2.3%.

