Amazon Flex program expands to 65 cities in India

Amazon Flex, an innovative program where delivery partners deliver orders on behalf of the company, is expanding to 65 cities in India. The expansion will create tens of thousands of part-time job opportunities for individuals to make extra money, the company said on Tuesday.

The program was first launched in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi in June 2019. Interested delivery partners with their own vehicles can sign up for the program and choose their own schedule to deliver packages to Amazon customers using the Amazon Flex app.

Amazon Flex partners enjoy the part time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown. Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India

Every delivery partner goes through a comprehensive background verification process and hands-on training before they begin delivering packages. In addition, all program participants are also covered under a Group Accident policy while making deliveries for Amazon.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has introduced digitized training for Flex partners and has implemented no-touch check-in for delivery associates in the buildings.

"While we continue to scale our existing delivery capabilities across the country, Amazon Flex will enable Amazon to continue growing our capacity to serve more customers and speed up deliveries," said Akhil Saxena Vice President – Asia Customer Fulfilment, Amazon.

To see the complete list of cities where the Amazon Flex program is live, visit the official website.