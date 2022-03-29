Left Menu

Fitch withdraws Russian banks' ratings

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:41 IST
Representative Image

Rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it has withdrawn its ratings of 27 Russian banks, four of their affiliates and related financing special purpose vehicles.

The withdrawals are for sanction-related reasons, it added.

