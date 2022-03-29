Fitch withdraws Russian banks' ratings
Rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it has withdrawn its ratings of 27 Russian banks, four of their affiliates and related financing special purpose vehicles.
The withdrawals are for sanction-related reasons, it added.
