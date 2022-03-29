Russia opens anti-monopoly case against major sugar producer over price surge
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into major sugar producer Prodimex and accused it of illegally "coordinating the economic activity" of retailers that had led to a surge in prices.
The prices of goods such as sugar have surged in recent weeks and annual inflation has accelerated to years-long highs.
