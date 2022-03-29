UK's P&O Ferries says it cannot rehire fired workers

UK-based P&O Ferries said on Tuesday it was unable to rehire about 800 workers it fired earlier this month without notice saying it would lead to face to a financial collapse after the government asked the company to reverse the plans. "The circumstances which led P&O Ferries to make the decision in the first place still apply," P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite said in a letter to Transport Minister Grant Shapps.

"Complying with your request would deliberately cause the company's collapse, resulting in the irretrievable loss of an additional 2,200 jobs. I cannot imagine that you would wish to compel an employer to bring about its own downfall."

