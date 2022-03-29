UK's P&O Ferries says it cannot rehire fired workers

UK-based P&O Ferries said on Tuesday it was unable to rehire about 800 workers it fired earlier this month without notice saying it would lead it to face financial collapse after the government asked the company to reverse the plans.

"The circumstances which led P&O Ferries to make the decision in the first place still apply," P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite said in a letter to Transport Minister Grant Shapps. "Complying with your request would deliberately cause the company's collapse, resulting in the irretrievable loss of an additional 2,200 jobs. I cannot imagine that you would wish to compel an employer to bring about its own downfall."

