HDFC ERGO Launches VAULT, an Industry-first Digitally-enabled Rewards Program

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading private general insurer and a digital-first company leads the way in customer loyalty with the launch of the VAULT program, an industry-first digital customer engagement and rewards program. HDFC ERGO is committed towards enhancing customer experience and making them feel valued. Staying true to this commitment, the Company has taken advantage of the Regulatory Sandbox by IRDAI, in the form of VAULT, an experiment to test a new idea. Under this program, the insurer will incentivize its Optima Restore health insurance customers by way of reward points for performing certain activities like staying insured under the policy for more than two years, holding two active HDFC ERGO retail policies, interacting digitally, using the cashless network of healthcare providers, etc. These reward points, equivalent to cash, can be redeemed against a wide range of wellness offers like pharmacy vouchers, doctor consultations, etc; or can be used for social causes or buying insurance products. Speaking about the launch of VAULT, Mr. Ravi Vishwanath, President - Accident & Health Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “Innovation is the key to all that we do at HDFC ERGO. The Regulatory Sandbox gives us the impetus we need to innovate and introduce new and unique offerings for our customers. We believe that with VAULT, the relationship with our policyholders will go beyond the traditional transactional mode and help us provide more value to them. While it will pave the way to deeper engagement, it will facilitate reaching out to many new such customers who are keen to associate with an insurer who nurtures and values its customers’ loyalty.” About HDFC ERGO HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd. and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich RE Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO is one of India’s largest non-life insurance company in the private sector. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer consumers the best-in-class service experience. The company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), Robotics and IBM Watson. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with ~93% of retail policies issued digitally. The self-help tech platform developed by HDFC ERGO has empowered the customers to avail 58% of the services virtually in a self-help mode on a 24x7 basis with ~40% of the customer requested services digitally. The Company offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and milestone to ensure consumers are serviced in real-time. Please log on to www.hdfcergo.com for more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the company.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)