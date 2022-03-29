Left Menu

Australia to spend more on defence, security in next budget

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:51 IST
Australia's government will increase spending on defence and national security while reducing household expenses, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said before presenting a budget Tuesday made with an eye on upcoming elections. With Russia at war with Ukraine and China's military becoming more assertive, Frydenberg foreshadowed "further investments in defense and national security reflecting the challenges that we now face." The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 comes ahead of general elections due by May 21 in which Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government will seek a fourth three-year term.

With inflation increasing in Australia and elsewhere driven in part by higher oil prices, the government is expected to reduce its 44.2 Australian cent (33 US cent) a litre ($1.25 a gallon) tax on gasoline.

"Tonight in a temporary, in a targeted, in a responsible way, we will provide cost of living relief," Frydenberg said.

The Australian Institute for Petroleum said the national gasoline price average fell 5.8 Australian cents (4.3 cents) last week to Australian $2.06 ($1.54) per liter ($5.86 per gallon).

Frydenberg said he would also reveal a "material improvement to the budget bottom line." Economists are expecting a deficit of between 70 billion-80 billion Australian dollar ($52 billion-$60 billion) for the current fiscal year compared with the 99.2 billion Australian dollar ($74.3 billion) shortfall predicted by the government in December.

